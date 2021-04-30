Trade Details: Bears Trade Up To Select Oklahoma State T Teven Jenkins

The Bears agreed to a trade with the Panthers to move up and select Oklahoma State T Teven Jenkins in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s the trade breakdown, via Brad Biggs:

Bears

No. 39 (Jenkins)

No. 151

Panthers

No. 52

No. 83

No. 204

Jenkins, 23, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games. He was an honorable mention All-Big Twelve in 2018 and 2019.

Jenkins is projected to sign a four-year $8,387,848 rookie deal that includes a signing bonus of $3,460,253.

Lance Zierlien compares Jenkins to Chiefs G Joe Thuney.

During his college career at Oklahoma State, Jenkins appeared in 44 games, starting 35 of them. 26 at right tackle, seven at left tackle, and two at right guard.