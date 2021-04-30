Trade Details: Giants Trade Up To Select UCF CB Aaron Robinson

The Giants agreed to a trade with the Broncos to move up and select UCF CB Aaron Robinson in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s the trade breakdown, via Jordan Raanan:

Giants

No. 71 (Robinson)

Broncos

No. 76

No. 164

Robinson, 23, was a two-year starter at UCF and was named second-team All-AAC in 2019 and 2020. He sat out the 2017 season after transferring from Alabama.

Robinson is expected to sign a rookie deal worth $5,143,293 that includes a signing bonus of $1,100,577.

During his four-year college career, Robinson recorded 109 tackles, two forced fumbles, 21 deflections, and three interceptions.