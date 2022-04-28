Trade Details: Jaguars Trade Up To Select Utah LB Devin Lloyd

The Jaguars agreed to a trade with the Bucs to move up and select Utah LB Devin Lloyd the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here’s the trade breakdown:

Jaguars get:

No. 27 (Devin Lloyd)

Bucs get:

No. 33 (second round)

No. 106 (fourth round)

No. 180 (sixth round)

Lloyd, 23, was a three-year starter at Utah and was a consensus All-American, Pac12 Defensive Player of the Year, and first-team All-Pac12 selection in 2021. He also earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2020 and was an honorable mention in 2019.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Chiefs LB Willie Gay.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $12,936,606 contract that includes a $6,588,441. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Lloyd appeared in 47 games and made 32 starts, recording 255 total tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, one forced fumble, five interceptions, and 13 pass defenses.