Trade Details: Steelers Trade Up To Select Georgia OT Broderick Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading the 17th overall pick and the 120th pick to the Patriots in exchange for the 14th overall pick to select Georgia OT Broderick Jones.

Here’s the trade breakdown:

Steelers get:

No. 14 (Broderick Jones)

Patriots get:

No. 17 (first round)

No. 120 (fourth round)

Jones, 21, was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022 and won back-to-back national championships with the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 15 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Giants LT Andrew Thomas.

During his three-year career, Jones started 19 games for the Bulldogs at left tackle, including all 15 in 2022.