TRADE: Eagles Acquiring Panthers QB Andy Dalton

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles and Panthers have agreed on a trade that will send QB Andy Dalton to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick.

The veteran quarterback had been pretty openly available as Carolina wanted to get younger at backup quarterback this offseason.

After the Panthers signed Kenny Pickett, it seemed like just a matter of time until Dalton was elsewhere. It was good business for the Panthers to get a pick instead of cutting Dalton.

Meanwhile he fortifies the depth chart for the Eagles who still have Tanner McKee under contract as last year’s No. 2 quarterback. McKee has also come up in trade speculation.

Dalton, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft as a backup. The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract for the 2021 season as their starter before eventually turning to rookie Justin Fields.

Dalton joined the Saints on a one-year deal before signing a two-year contract with Carolina. The Panthers re-signed him to a two-year, $8 million extension last offseason.

In 2025, Dalton appeared four games with one start for the Panthers. He completed 25 of 37 pass attempts (67.6 percent) for 293 yards, one touchdown and one interception.