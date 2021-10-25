TRADE: Eagles Trading QB Joe Flacco To Jets

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are trading veteran backup QB Joe Flacco to the Jets on Monday.

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are trading a conditional sixth-round that can be a fifth-round pick based on playing time to the Eagles for Flacco.

The Jets just lost Zach Wilson to a PC injury for 2-4 weeks, which means they had to make a move at quarterback, even if they plan to start Mike White.

Flacco was with the Jets last year.

The Eagles claimed QB Reid Sinnett off of waivers from the Dolphins, so they’ve already addressed the position. This also allows Philadelphia to promote Gardner Minshew to their No. 2 quarterback.

Flacco, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. The Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.

Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.

He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million worth up to $4.5 million with the Jets last year before joining the Eagles this past March.

In 2020, Flacco appeared in five games and recorded 74 completions on 134 pass attempts (55.2 percent) for 864 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.