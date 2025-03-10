TRADE: Eagles Trading QB Kenny Pickett For Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns are trading for Eagles QB Kenny Pickett.

Cleveland is sending QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick this year in the deal.

It’s the first of probably multiple moves at quarterback for the Browns this year as they look to add competition to the room.

Pickett, 26, the Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft. He was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Pickett signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025. Pittsburgh traded him to the Eagles back in March.

In 2024, Pickett appeared in five games with one start for the Eagles and completed 25 of 42 passes (59.5 percent) for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interceptions. He added nine carries for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Thompson-Robinson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,182,268 rookie contract.

In 2024, Thompson-Robinson appeared in seven games for the Browns with two starts. He completed 61 of 118 pass attempts (51.7 percent) for 440 yards, no touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 21 times for 122 yards.