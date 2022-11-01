TRADE: Falcons Trade S Dean Marlowe To Bills

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they’ve acquired S Dean Marlowe from the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Marlowe, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.575 million contract with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison back in 2015. The Panthers waived Marlowe with an injury designation and he later reverted to injured reserve before being waived with a settlement soon after.

From there, Marlowe signed on with the Bills before joining the Lions last year on a one-year contract. He signed with the Falcons this past offseason.

In 2022, Marlowe has appeared in eight games for the Falcons and recorded tackles and no interceptions.