TRADE: Giants Trading CB Isaac Yiadom To Packers For CB Josh Jackson

According to Matt Lombardo, the Giants are trading CB Isaac Yiadom to the Packers.

In return, the Giants will receive former Packers second-round CB Josh Jackson, per Rob Demovsky.

This is the second time in as many preseasons that Yiadom has been traded, as New York acquired him from the Broncos last year.

He agreed to a pay cut earlier this season. Yiadom’s new one-year deal will pay him $1.07 million and includes $100,000 guaranteed.

Yiadom, 25, was a former third-round pick by the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3.32 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $761,516.

Yiadom was traded to the Giants at the start of the 2020 season for a 2021 seventh-round pick.

In 2020, Yiadom appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and recorded 46 tackles, a half sack, a forced fumble and five passes defended.

Jackson, 25, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Packers in the second round out of Iowa in 2018. He signed a four-year, $6,629,892 contract that includes a $2,516,740 signing bonus.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded 24 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions and two pass defenses.