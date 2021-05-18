TRADE: Jaguars Trade CB Josiah Scott To Eagles For CB Jameson Houston, 2023 Sixth-Rnd Pick

According to Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are trading CB Josiah Scott to the Eagles.

In return, Jacksonville receives CB Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick from Philadelphia.

The Eagles need more help in the secondary and clearly identified Scott as someone who could potentially help.

Scott, 22, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round out of Michigan State in 2020. He’s entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,938,939 that included a signing bonus of $643,939.

In 2020, Scott appeared in six games for the Jaguars and recorded 11 total tackles.

Houston, 24, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team in August.

Houston caught on with the Panthers during camp before being waived again during final roster cutdowns. He was signed by the Eagles late in the season to the practice squad and bounced on and off the roster before returning on a futures deal for 2021.

In 2020, Houston appeared in three games for the Eagles but did not record a statistic.