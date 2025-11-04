TRADE: Jaguars Trading For Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are trading veteran WR Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars.

Schefter adds Jacksonville will send fourth and sixth-round picks to Las Vegas in exchange for Meyers. It will be the higher of the Jaguars’ two fourths, per Ian Rapoport, either their pick or Minnesota’s.

The Jaguars beat out the Steelers who were interested in a trade. The Bills were also connected to the veteran wideout.

This gives the Raiders some assets for a player on an expiring contract while bolstering a Jaguars’ receiving corps that has been thinned due to injuries.

Meyers has been consistently mentioned in trade rumors dating back to the preseason after he requested a trade following a breakdown in contract talks.

Meyers is set to earn $10.76 million in the final year of his deal this season. Jacksonville is responsible for the prorated amount of Meyers’ salary with about half the season remaining.

Meyers, 28, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus both of the following seasons.

The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level for $4 million. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in 2023.

In 2025, Meyers has appeared in seven games for the Raiders and caught 33 passes on 49 targets for 352 yards and no touchdowns.