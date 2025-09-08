TRADE: Jaguars Trading RB Tank Bigsby To Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade RB Tank Bigsby to the Eagles, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Eagles are sending their 2026 fifth and sixth round picks for Bigsby according to Adam Schefter.

Bigsby only had five carries during Sunday’s team opener, it appears he was the odd man out in the backfield and Jacksonville hoped to recoup some value there.

Philadelphia is an interesting fit for Bigsby, as the team has a crowded backfield behind star RB Saquon Barkley.

Bigsby, 23, was a third-round pick of the Jaguars in the 2023 draft out of Auburn. He signed a four-year rookie contract through 2026 with a base salary of $945,133 in 2024.

In 2024, Bigsby has appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and rushed 95 times for 519 yards (5.5 YPC) and four touchdowns along with three receptions for 36 yards.