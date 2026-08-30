TRADE: Jaguars Trading TE Hunter Long To Cardinals

According to Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars are trading veteran TE Hunter Long to the Cardinals.

Ian Rapoport has the trade compensation, with Arizona giving up a sixth-round pick in 2028 for Long and a seventh in 2028.

Both Long and Arizona HC Mike LaFleur have spent time with the Rams, overlapping in 2024, so there’s a lot of system familiarity.

We included Long in our look at potential trade candidates ahead of roster cuts today, naming him in our 2026 Preseason Trade Block.

Long, 28, was a two-year starter at Boston College, a first-team All-ACC in 2020 and a second-team All-American in 2020. The Dolphins took Long with pick No. 81 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Long was entering the third year of a four-year deal worth $4,968,706 that included a $973,604 signing bonus when he was traded to the Rams. After playing out that deal, he signed on with the Jaguars in free agency in 2025.

In 2025, Long appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and caught 12 passes on 17 targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns.