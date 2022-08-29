TRADE: Jaguars Trading WR Laviska Shenault To Panthers

The Jaguars are trading WR Laviska Shenault to the Panthers on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Shenault has been a trade candidate for some time now and with a new staff in place in Jacksonville, the Jaguars felt it was best to move on from a former mid-round pick before the season.

The Panthers have been in the market for receiver and Shenault will give them an interesting weapon to use.

Shenault, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $7,696,069 rookie contract that included a $3,157,141 signing bonus.

In 2021, Shenault appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and caught 63 passes for 619 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 41 yards on 11 carries.