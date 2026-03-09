TRADE: Jets Acquiring S Minkah Fitzpatrick

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Dolphins are trading S Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Jets for a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Chargers.

Schefter adds the Jets are signing Fitzpatrick to a new three-year, $40 million deal following the trade.

Fitzpatrick, 29, is the former 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $16.447 million dollar rookie contract that included a $10.042 million dollar signing bonus.

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins, as well as a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick, in a trade in 2019 that included a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick.

The Steelers exercised Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to pay him $10.612 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with Pittsburgh.

Fitzpatrick was due base salaries of $15.5 million and $17.6 million in the final two years of that deal when he was traded to the Dolphins in a multi-player deal.

In 2025, Fitzpatrick appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 82 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and six pass defenses.