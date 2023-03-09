TRADE: Jets Trading For Ravens S Chuck Clark

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets have agreed to trade for Ravens S Chuck Clark.

New York needs to improve at safety and Clark has been passed on the depth chart in Baltimore. He was a potential cap cut but the Ravens were able to get something for him instead.

Adam Schefter says the Jets will send the Ravens a 2024 seventh-round pick for Clark.

The deal cannot become official until the start of the league year on March 15. The move will save the Ravens about $4 million in cap space.

Clark, 27, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and was slated to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $16 million extension.

Clark was set to make a base salary of $3.285 million in the final season of his deal in 2023.

In 2022, Clark appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 101 total tackles, one forced fumble, one recovery and four pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 46 safety out of 88 qualifying players.