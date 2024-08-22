TRADE: Panthers Acquire Seahawks CB Michael Jackson In Exchange For LB Michael Barrett

The Carolina Panthers announced they acquired CB Michael Jackson from the Seahawks in exchange for LB Michael Barrett.

#Panthers acquire cornerback Michael Jackson in trade with Seahawks https://t.co/o1IA9AvY59 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 22, 2024

This addresses Carolina’s pressing need for cornerback depth on its roster, while Jackson was in a precarious position on the Seahawks’ roster after they drafted two cornerbacks on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jackson, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Dallas re-signed Jackson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in October. He was traded from Detroit to New England for a conditional pick in 2020 before being waived. He returned to the Patriots practice squad.

Jackson was waived again by New England coming out of the preseason in 2021 and signed with the Seahawks practice squad this time. He signed a futures deal for the 2022 season and returned as an exclusive rights-free agent last year.

Seattle tendered Jackson as a restricted free agent earlier this offseason, then revised his contract. He’s set to carry a base value of $1,222,500 in 2024, including a signing bonus of $167,500.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 34 total tackles, two tackles for loss and five pass deflections.