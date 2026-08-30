TRADE: Patriots Trading For Vikings OT Walter Rouse

Ian Rapoport reports that the Patriots are trading for Vikings OT Walter Rouse, adding that the teams will swap a sixth-round pick for a seventh-round pick.

Rouse, 25, was a one-year starter at Oklahoma after transferring from Stanford following his junior year. He earned an honorable mention for All-Big 12 honors as a senior.

He was drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and signed a four-year rookie deal.

During his college career, Rouse appeared in 15 games for Stanford and 10 games for Oklahoma.

In 2025, Rouse appeared in seven games for the Vikings at tackle.