TRADE: Patriots Trading S Kyle Dugger To Steelers

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are trading S Kyle Dugger and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

This marks New England’s second trade in a matter of minutes after sending Keion White to the 49ers.

Schefter reported earlier today that New England was open to moving Dugger ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

The veteran is in the second year of a four-year, $58 million extension and is set to make base salaries of $10.75 million and $11.75 million in the next two seasons, respectively.

Dugger signed a large extension before last season and played 90 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. With the new regime coming in under HC Mike Vrabel, Dugger seems to have been phased out, playing just 44 percent of defensive snaps, the lowest rate of his career thus far.

Dugger, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He attended Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina, and became the school’s highest-drafted player.

He finished out his four-year, $8,331,904 rookie contract that included a $3,619,566 signing bonus and re-signed with New England on a four-year, $58 million extension.

In 2025, Dugger has appeared in seven games for the Patriots and recorded 17 total tackles.