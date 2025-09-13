TRADE: Patriots Trading WR Ja’Lynn Polk To Saints

Dianna Russini reports that the Patriots are trading former second-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk to the Saints.

New England is sending a 2028 seventh-round pick to New Orleans as well, receiving a 2027 sixth-round pick in return.

Polk is on season-ending injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He was already on the roster bubble and had been losing ground to other players due to the missed time.

Polk, 23, was a three-year starter at Washington after he transferred from Texas Tech following his freshman season. The Patriots selected him with the No. 37 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Polk is in the second year of a four-year, $9,694,744 contract that includes a $3,870,724 signing bonus.

In 2024, Polk appeared in 15 games and caught 12 passes on 33 targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns.