TRADE: Patriots Trading WR N’Keal Harry To Bears For 2024 7th-Rd Pick

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are trading WR N’Keal Harry to the Bears on Tuesday.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots will receive a 2024 seventh-round pick from Chicago.

Harry has been available for trade for a few years now, but the market was clearly very limited, which is evident from the low draft pick heading back to New England.

Harry, 24, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

Harry stands to make a base salary of $1,872,047 for the 2022 season and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Harry appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and caught 12 passes for 184 yards and no touchdowns.