TRADE: Raiders Trading C Rodney Hudson To Cardinals

Mike Garafolo reports that the Raiders are finalizing a trade of C Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals as part of a pick swap.

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are trading Hudson and a seventh-round pick to the Cardinals for a third-round pick.

Reports from yesterday said that the Raiders were prepared to release Hudson after he expressed concerns about the lack of winning during his time with the team.

However, the Raiders opted to focus on finding a trade partner for their Pro Bowl center.

One report connected the Cardinals to Hudson shortly after reports said he could be released, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Hudson, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He played out his four-year, $3,506,100 rookie contract in Kansas City before agreeing to a five-year, $44.5 million contract with the Raiders for the 2015 season.

Hudson was set to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2019 season before signing a three-year extension with the Raiders worth $33.75 million with $24.4 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Hudson appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders, making 16 starts for them at center.