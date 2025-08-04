TRADE: Raiders Trading CB Jakorian Bennett To For Eagles DL Thomas Booker IV

The Las Vegas Raiders are trading CB Jakorian Bennett to the Eagles in exchange for DT Thomas Booker IV, according to Adam Schefter.

Bennett, 24, was a three-year starter at Maryland and earned an Honorable Mention for All-Big Ten honors in his final two years at the school.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $4,663,594 rookie contract that includes an $823,594 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Bennett appeared in 28 games and made 24 starts, recording 69 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and five pass defenses.

In 2024, Bennett appeared in 10 games for the Raiders, making seven starts. He tallied 26 total tackles.