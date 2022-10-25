TRADE: Raiders Trading DT Johnathan Hankins To Cowboys

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading veteran DT Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys for draft compensation.

Tom Pelissero reports the Cowboys will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Raiders for Hankins and get back a 2024 seventh.

Hankins had fallen behind in Las Vegas’ defensive line rotation, so this makes some sense for the Raiders to cash in for a pick.

Meanwhile, Dallas adds another competent player to an already ferocious defense, though they didn’t have a huge need at defensive tackle on paper.

Hankins, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract last year before signing a three-year, $27 million contract that included $14.5 million guaranteed with the Colts.

Hankins was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $8 million when the Colts released him.

The Raiders signed him back in September of 2018 and eventually re-signed him to a two-year, $8.5 million deal. He made a base salary of $3.75 million in 2020 and re-signed to one-year deals each of the past two offseasons.

In 2022, Hankins has appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 10 total tackles, no sacks and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 90 interior defender out of 122 qualifying players.