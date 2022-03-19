TRADE: Rams Trading WR Robert Woods To Titans

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Rams are trading veteran WR Robert Woods to the Titans.

Adam Schefter adds that the Titans are trading a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Rams.

Recent reports had said that Woods was someone to watch to be traded after the Rams signed Allen Robinson in free agency and it looks like the Titans stepped up to get a deal done.

Woods is coming off a torn ACL, but is expected to be ready by training camp.

Woods, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $4,866,769 rookie contract with the Bills before signing a five-year, $39 million contract with the Rams in 2017 that included $15 million guaranteed.

Woods signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Rams last year and stands to make base salaries of $5.5 million and $7.5 million over the final two years of the agreement.

In 2021, Woods appeared in nine games and caught 45 passes for 556 yards receiving (12.4 YPC) and four touchdowns.