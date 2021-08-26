TRADE: Ravens Nearing Deal To Send CB Shaun Wade To Patriots

According to Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are Patriots are nearing a deal that would send fifth-round CB Shaun Wade to the Patriots.

Baltimore just drafted Wade this past April and it’s unusual for teams to trade draft picks that quickly.

However, the Ravens are absolutely stacked at cornerback, and in terms of who’s ready to contribute in 2021, Wade might not stack up with other options.

For New England, it likely will be a low-risk gamble on a prospect that once was seen as a potential first-round pick.

Wade, 22, was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,797,564 that also included a signing bonus of $317,564.

During his three-year college career, Wade recorded 91 total tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 18 pass defenses in 32 career games.