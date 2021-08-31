TRADE: Ravens Trade G Ben Bredeson To Giants

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens are trading G Ben Bredeson to the Giants.

Per Tom Pelissero, the Giants are trading a fourth-round pick in 2022 to the Ravens for Bredeson, a fifth-round pick in 2022 and a seventh in 2023.

Bredeson was a fourth-round pick just last year by Baltimore but he already had slipped down what is a deep depth chart on the offensive line.

As for the Giants, they’ve made it clear they’re looking for a lot of help on the interior of their offensive line.

Bredeson, 23, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round out of Michigan in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract that runs through the 2023 season.

In 2020, Bredeson appeared in 10 games for the Ravens with zero starts.