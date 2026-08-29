TRADE: Ravens Trading OT Diego Pounds To Chiefs

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Ravens are trading OT Diego Pounds to the Chiefs on Saturday.

Adam Schefter confirms the news and adds that the Ravens will receive a conditional day- three pick in 2027 or a day-three pick in 2028.

Nate Taylor adds that the trade will specifically be processed as a 2028 conditional sixth-round pick.

Pounds, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Ole Miss this past April. He later signed a three-year, rookie contract with the Ravens shortly after.

Pounds was a three-star recruit who began his college career at North Carolina before transferring to Ole Miss for the 2024 season. He as a third-team All-SEC selection in 2025.

For his career, Pounds appeared 46 games and made 32 starts at left tackle.