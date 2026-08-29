AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Derek Barnett, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Dohnte Meyers has been trending up all camp and even recently took first-team reps after the injury scare to WR Ja’Marr Chase. Meyers talked about his recent post-practice sessions with QB Joe Burrow, where they fine-tune parts of their connection in their first camp together.

“Me and him usually stay after practice, and whether he’s throwing or I’m working on some things I want him to critique or get better at in practice, we just synced up and got some work in together,” Meyers said, via SI.com’s Jay Morrison. “I can’t count how many times we’ve done it, but it’s something that happens.”

Burrow raved about Meyers’ willingness to put in work at any time. He believes Meyers’ time in the CFL has given him the reps he needs to have a clear role in Cincinnati’s offense.

“I texted him, ‘Hey, are you in town?’” Burrow said. “He’s like, ‘I can be.’ I was like, ‘Can you be here tomorrow at 11?’ He was like, ‘Yeah.’ Come to find out he drove from Atlanta that night to be there to throw the next day.”

“That’s the kind of guy that he is. He’s had a great camp. He’s quick, shifty, understands what we’re trying to do. He’s played a lot in the CFL. He’s got a lot of reps under his belt. He’s a guy that we’ve seen a lot out of.”

Browns

The Browns signed DE Derek Barnett to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with $500,000 in fully guaranteed money, including a $431,000 signing bonus. The deal also includes a $510,000 per-game active-roster bonus and four void years for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)

Ravens

The Ravens offense has undergone significant changes this offseason, switching to OC Declan Doyle on HC Jesse Minter’s staff following the John Harbaugh era. Baltimore TE Mark Andrews is among the players who spoke about the differences that let him showcase the different strengths of his game.

“There are a lot of great opportunities, for sure. I think it is a very versatile offense. I think that all the tight ends are going to be able to do their thing [and] shine, and it has been really fun to get out there, do some blocking and find ways to get open. It is going to be a fun offense. I am excited. Everybody is really able to kind of make their way in it,” Andrews said, via the team’s YouTube.