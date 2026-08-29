BREAKING: Steelers Trading OT Broderick Jones To Cowboys

Adam Schefter reports that the Steelers are trading former 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

Jeremy Fowler has the full trade details.

Cowboys receive:

OT Broderick Jones

Fourth-round pick

Steelers receive:

Third-round pick

Sixth-round pick

Jones’ future in Pittsburgh was clearly in question after the Steelers used a first-round pick on OT Max Iheanachor this past April.

The Cowboys have been working rebuild their offensive line in recent years and maybe a change of scenery will be good for Jones, who has struggled with injuries the past few years.

Jones, 25, was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022 and won back-to-back national championships with the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022. The Steelers drafted him with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $17,831,746 contract that included a $9,968,542 signing bonus. There’s also a fifth-year option for the 2027 season for the Steelers to decide on in May.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 11 games and made 11 starts for Pittsburgh at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 61 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.