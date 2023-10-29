Trade Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Bengals “appear to be standing pat” leading up to the trade deadline.
Browns
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that multiple people have told her that QB Deshaun Watson wants to be on the field. However, Watson has admitted that he doesn’t know how long his shoulder injury will keep him out.
- Even so, Russini reports that there are no plans from Cleveland to place Watson on injured reserve.
- The Browns are hoping to allow Watson the time he needs to heal and be able to “drive the ball with ease, comfort, and little to no effort.”
- Watson reportedly had some swelling this past week, but Russini says he is improving.
- According to Russini, the Browns are looking to trade for a wide receiver.
- Per Scott Petrak, Browns RB Jerome Ford has unexpectedly returned to practice following a high-ankle sprain and is listed as questionable for Week 8.
Ravens
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Ravens are considered buyers in the trade market.
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Ravens are looking to trade for a running back.
- Ravens WR Odell Beckham was fined $21,844 for unnecessary roughness and LB Roquan Smith was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback.
