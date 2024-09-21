Trade Rumors: Bryce Young, Dameon Pierce, Colts, Dolphins, Texans

Colts
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano names Colts LB E.J. Speed as a potential trade candidate ahead of the NFL’s November 5 deadline given he’s in the final year of his contract and is 29 years old.
- Graziano also lists the Patriots, Bills and Raiders as possible trade partners for Speed.
Dolphins
- When taking a look at the top trade candidates ahead of the NFL’s November 5 deadline, ESPN’s Dan Graziano could see the Dolphins being interested in Panthers QB Bryce Young given that Tua Tagovailoa‘s concussion creates some uncertainty around Miami over the short- and long-term.
- Graziano also thinks the Dolphins would be interested in Steelers QB Russell Wilson if they stay in playoff contention and Tagovailoa is unable to return this season.
- Graziano tosses out the Dolphins as a possible trade option for Broncos QB Zach Wilson.
Texans
- When taking a look at the top trade candidates ahead of the NFL’s November 5 deadline, ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes Texans RB Dameon Pierce could be a cheap option for a running back-needy team.
- Graziano names the Raiders as a potential landing spot for Pierce given they could use some help at the position alongside Zamir White and Alexander Mattison.
- Graziano lists Texans WR Robert Woods as a possible trade candidate to keep an eye on.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!