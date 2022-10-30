Trade Rumors: Commanders, Panthers, Rams, Seahawks

Commanders
- According to NFL Media, the Commanders and CB William Jackson both remain open to a trade and parting ways. However, Jackson has a back injury and is due $3.2 million for the rest of the season, so no deal is imminent.
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera said the team has no plans of trading anyone from their roster unless an “outlandish” deal comes along. (Ben Standig)
Panthers
- According to NFL Media, the Panthers turned down an offer of two premium picks for DE Brian Burns and the plan is to extend him next season.
- However, the report doesn’t dismiss the idea of a team offering even more to make it to where Carolina can’t turn down the offer.
Rams
- According to NFL Media, there’s been some trade interest in Rams RB Cam Akers but nothing rising to the level of prompting Los Angeles to pull the trigger on a deal.
- The report adds the Rams are looking into adding at edge rusher and running back before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones notes the Rams were actually relieved the Eagles traded for Bears DE Robert Quinn, as it took Philadelphia out of the market for edge rusher help and Quinn didn’t appear to be an option for Los Angeles. The veteran didn’t appear to be thrilled about the idea of a reunion.
- The Chiefs are also one of the teams sniffing around edge rushers but Jones points out they’re unlikely to be competitors for Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb, as Denver won’t trade Chubb within the division.
Seahawks
- According to NFL Media, the Seahawks have received some trade calls for veteran CB Sidney Jones, who has not been playing much due to the emergence of Seattle’s rookies in the secondary.
