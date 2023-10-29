Trade Rumors: Pat Surtain, Davante Adams, Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Chiefs

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Chiefs “appear to be standing pat” leading up to the trade deadline.

Chiefs LB Willie Gay was fined $8,793 for unsportsmanlike conduct and WR

Rashee Rice was fined $6,561 for unnecessary roughness.

Raiders

During a recent interview, Raiders WR Davante Adams that he is happy to be part of the organization in Las Vegas.

“I am happy to be a Raider, 100 percent,” Adams told Rich Eisen. “This was my choice and this is something that I’m standing by, I want to continue to work at, to make it what it’s supposed to be. I’m not happy at every moment with the way things go, but I’m definitely proud to wear this uniform. No regrets at the end of the day. If we lost every game I wouldn’t say I regret my decision because in life you drive yourself crazy if you live that way.”