Trade Rumors: Pat Surtain, Davante Adams, Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Sources have told Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports that “anyone in Denver can be had, and that would include star young cornerback Patrick Surtain II.”
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Broncos are not open to trading Surtain II.
- A team source tells Russini that Surtain is “the best and smartest player on the Broncos roster.”
- The Broncos are, however, listening to trade offers for WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Courtland Sutton, and LB Josey Jewell but have yet to receive an offer close to what they’re looking for.
- A GM tells Russini that “the Broncos aren’t selling cheaply.”
- Broncos RB Javonte Williams was fined $13,433 for unnecessary roughness.
- According to NFL Network, the Broncos remain open to listening to trade offers for WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Courtland Sutton and S Justin Simmons, among others. However, it is not considered a fire sale in Denver and they’ll only make a trade for the right price.
Chiefs
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Chiefs “appear to be standing pat” leading up to the trade deadline.
- Chiefs LB Willie Gay was fined $8,793 for unsportsmanlike conduct and WR
Rashee Rice was fined $6,561 for unnecessary roughness.
Raiders
During a recent interview, Raiders WR Davante Adams that he is happy to be part of the organization in Las Vegas.
“I am happy to be a Raider, 100 percent,” Adams told Rich Eisen. “This was my choice and this is something that I’m standing by, I want to continue to work at, to make it what it’s supposed to be. I’m not happy at every moment with the way things go, but I’m definitely proud to wear this uniform. No regrets at the end of the day. If we lost every game I wouldn’t say I regret my decision because in life you drive yourself crazy if you live that way.”
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Raiders are not trading WR Davante Adams.
- Raiders FB Jakob Johnson was fined $8,528 for unnecessary roughness.
- According to NFL Network, the Raiders have had calls about trading WR Hunter Renfrow for weeks now, but no deal is considered imminent.
- Las Vegas has also received calls from teams about WR Davante Adams and DE Maxx Crosby but the Raiders have responded with an “emphatic no.”
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow has been on the trade market for weeks now.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!