Trade Rumors: Patriots, Steelers, Titans

Patriots
- According to NFL Media, Patriots WRs Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne are strong trade candidates because New England has a lot of depth at wide receiver.
- The report adds Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn is likely available for the right price. He’s due $5.785 million in the final year of his contract in 2022.
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes that Agholor and Wynn are the two most compelling trade candidates the Patriots have and noted the difference in their response to rumors. Agholor said when asked: “Can’t control it. It’s the NFL, teams all around the league trying to get better, so hey, whatever happens, happens. My focus is to be a New England Patriot and do what I need to do while I’m here.”
- Wynn meanwhile was curter: “I’m playing and doing what I have to do.”
- Patriots P Jake Bailey has been struggling, and while the team worked out a batch of punter, ST coordinator Cam Achord said they have confidence Bailey will snap out of it. Realistically they need him to give his contract and role as the holder: “Right now we’re working through some things. Jake’s going to be OK. Jake’s a pro … He still has all the talent.”
Steelers
- According to NFL Media, it doesn’t appear that Steelers WR Chase Claypool will be dealt before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, barring a dramatic change.
- The report explains Pittsburgh would need something really good to deal away one of first-round QB Kenny Pickett‘s starting receivers and so far none of the offers have provided that.
Titans
- According to NFL Media, the Titans are a team to watch in the trade market for pass rush help ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
