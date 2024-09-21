Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- When taking a look at the top trade candidates ahead of the NFL’s November 5 deadline, ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes that he could see the Browns being interested in Giants RB Devin Singletary.
- Graziano points out there is still no timetable on RB Nick Chubb‘s return (knee) and Singletary has experience with OC Ken Dorsey during their time with the Bills.
- Graziano lists the Browns as a possible trade fit for Cardinals S Budda Baker.
- Graziano includes Browns WR Amari Cooper as a possible trade candidate to keep an eye on.
- Graziano could see the Browns being a possible trade fit for Panthers RB Miles Sanders.
Ravens
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano lists the Ravens as a potential trade fit for Patriots CB Jonathan Jones should he be available.
Steelers
- When examining the top trade candidates ahead of the NFL’s November 5 deadline, ESPN’s Dan Graziano names Steelers QB Russell Wilson as someone to keep an eye on if Justin Fields locks down the starting role by the time Wilson is fully recovered from his calf injury.
- Graziano lists the Dolphins as a potential suitor for Wilson if Miami stays in playoff contention and Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is unable to return this season.
- Graziano could also see the Raiders or “any contender that suffers an unforeseen injury” as options for Wilson’s services.
- Graziano suggests the Steelers as a potential trade fit for Patriots CB Jonathan Jones should he be available.
- Graziano tosses out the Steelers as a possible trade option for Broncos QB Zach Wilson.
- Graziano mentions the Steelers as a potential trade fit for Raiders WR Davante Adams.
