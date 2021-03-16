TRADE: Saints Trading DL Malcom Brown To Jaguars

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are trading DL Malcom Brown to the Jaguars on Tuesday.

According to Rapoport, the Jaguars are signing Brown to a two-year contract worth $11 million with $8 million guaranteed.

The Saints had been shopping Brown in recent weeks and were reportedly prepared to release him if no trade surfaced.

However, Jacksonville apparently stepped up to close the deal.

Brown, 27, is a former first-round pick out of Texas by the Patriots in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $7.613 million rookie contract that included $6.242 million guaranteed and earned a base salary of $1,473,168 in 2018.

The Patriots declined Brown’s fifth-year option, making him eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2019. He signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Saints.

In 2020, Brown appeared in 13 games for the Saints, recording 27 total tackles and one sack. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 34 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.