TRADE: Steelers Trading OL Kevin Dotson To Rams

Ian Rapoport reports that the Steelers are trading G Kevin Dotson to the Rams on Sunday.

The Steelers have confirmed the news and announced the full trade details:

Rams get:

G Kevin Dotson

2024 5th-rd pick

2025 6th-rd pick

Steelers get:

2024 4th-rd pick

2025 5th-rd pick

The Rams could really use some offensive line depth, so it’s not surprising to see them active in the trade market at this point.

Dotson, 26, is a fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3.95 million rookie contract.

Dotson will make a base salary of $2,743,000 for the 2023 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2024.

In 2022, Dotson appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers, making 17 starts for them.