TRADE: Texans Acquire Jets LB Blake Cashman For Sixth-Round Pick

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Brooks Kubena, the Texans are acquiring Jets LB Blake Cashman in exchange for a late-round pick. 

Blake Cashman

Connor Hughes writes that Houston is sending a sixth-round pick in exchange for Cashman. 

Texans get: LB Blake Cashman.

Jets get: 2022 sixth-round pick.

Cashman, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2019. He is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.8 million.

In 2021, Cashman appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded three total tackles.

 

