TRADE: Texans Acquire Jets LB Blake Cashman For Sixth-Round Pick

According to Brooks Kubena, the Texans are acquiring Jets LB Blake Cashman in exchange for a late-round pick.
Connor Hughes writes that Houston is sending a sixth-round pick in exchange for Cashman.
Texans get: LB Blake Cashman.
Jets get: 2022 sixth-round pick.
Cashman, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2019. He is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.8 million.
In 2021, Cashman appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded three total tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!