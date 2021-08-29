TRADE: Texans Trading DE Shaq Lawson To Jets

Ian Rapoport reports that the Houston Texans are trading veteran DE Shaq Lawson to the New York Jets.

According to Brian Costello, the Jets are sending a sixth-round pick in 2022 that was acquired from the 49ers in a trade for LB Jordan Willis to the Texans in exchange for Lawson.

There were recently rumors that the Texans were shopping both Lawson and S Lonnie Johnson Jr. so this deal does not come as a surprise, especially after the Jets lost DE Carl Lawson for the season due to injury.

Lawson, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $10.27 million rookie contract that included $9.82 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $1.85 million in the final year of the agreement.

The Dolphins signed Lawson to a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency in 2020. He’s set to make base salaries of $7.9 million and $8.9 million in the final two years of the deal.

Miami traded Lawson to the Texans as part of the trade for LB Benardrick McKinney back in March before later reworking his contract and converting his salary into a workout bonus and adding two voidable years to the agreement.

In 2020, Lawson appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 33 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and one recovery returned for a touchdown and one pass defense. Pro Football Focus rated Lawson as the No. 28 edge defender out of 109 qualifying players.