TRADE: Texans Trading For Cowboys LT Nate Thomas

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are trading OT Nate Thomas to the Texans.

Houston will give up a 2027 seventh for Thomas, per Joseph Hoyt.

Thomas was competing for the starting left tackle job to open camp, but couldn’t unseat Tyler Guyton. Then Dallas just traded for Steelers OT Broderick Jones to overhaul their depth at tackle.

Houston still needs depth at tackle and showed some interest in Thomas.

Thomas, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys with the No. 253 overall pick out of Louisiana in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In 2025, he appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and made four starts.