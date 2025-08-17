TRADE: Texans Trading WR John Metchie To Eagles

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans are trading WR John Metchie to the Eagles after he led Houston in receiving in their first preseason game.

DJ Bien-Aime reports that the teams are swapping Day Three draft picks, with the Texans also receiving TE Harrison Bryant as part of the deal.

Houston will receive their original 2026 fifth-round pick back from the Eagles, while Philadelphia will also get its original 2026 sixth-round draft pick back in return.

This move doesn’t come as a surprise, given that Houston was taking trade calls for Metchie around this time last year.

Jordan Schultz reports that the 49ers were also interested in a trade for Metchie, but the Eagles made a better offer.

Schultz also reports that the Texans are impressed with rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, leading them to actively shop Metchie for over a week now. The Eagles ended up making the trade, similar to the one they made for WR Jahan Dotson almost a year ago.

Metchie, 24, was a two-year starter at Alabama. The Texans selected him with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is entering the third year of a four-year $8,070,172 rookie contract that included a $3,049,216 signing bonus.

Metchie was working his way back from an ACL tear as a rookie when he was also diagnosed with leukemia, causing him to miss his entire rookie season.

In 2024, Metchie appeared in 13 games for the Texans and caught 24 passes on 37 targets for 254 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Metchie as the news is available.