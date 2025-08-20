TRADE: Vikings Trading DT Harrison Phillips To Jets

The Vikings are trading DT Harrison Phillips to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick and a 2027 sixth round pick, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Jets will also receive a 2027 seventh round pick, Pelissero adds.

Adam Schefter reports that the Vikings agreed to pay $3.7 million of Phillips’ $7.4 million salary this season.

Phillips, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,235,040 rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

He signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Vikings back in March of 2022 and was in the final year of the deal prior to signing an extension.

He’s in the final year of a two-year deal he signed with the Vikings back in 2024.

In 2024, Phillips appeared in and started all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 56 total tackles, including two tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, a recovery and four pass deflections.

