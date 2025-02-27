Travis Kelce ‘Coming Back For Sure’ In 2025

Per the Pat McAfee Show, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is “coming back for sure” in 2025 after there were questions surrounding his status for the upcoming season.

I reached out to source(s) on the future of @tkelce.. Source(s) said I’M COMING BACK FOR SURE.. I’m gonna get in the best shape of my life this offseason.. I’ve got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and I can’t go out like that!!!! #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/HqfpdqEjqa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2025

McAfee wouldn’t outright say his source was Kelce but he implied Kelce texted him saying he would return for another year.

“I’M COMING BACK FOR SURE,” the ‘source’ said. “I’m gonna get in the best shape of my life this offseason… I’ve got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played that last game and I can’t go out like that!!!!”

Kansas City GM Brett Veach echoed this sentiment earlier at the combine saying Kelce is “fired up” about playing another season.

Kelce, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.126 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2016 season when he signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract extension.

He signed another four-year, $57.25 million extension in 2020. Kelce was due base salaries of $12 million and $16.25 million over the final two seasons of that deal.

In 2024, Kelce appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 97 receptions on 133 targets for 823 yards and three touchdowns.