Chiefs GM Brett Veach Under Impression Travis Kelce Is ‘Fired Up’ About Potential Return

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is taking time this offseason to decide whether to return in 2025 for his 13th season in the league.

Reports earlier this month suggested that the veteran tight end is leaning towards a return in 2025.

At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Chiefs GM Brett Veach said he’s under the impression that Kelce is fired up about next season with one year remaining on his deal, per Matt Verderame. He noted nothing is final and there’s no deadline, but he expressed excitement about potentially getting Kelce back.

According to Omar Ruiz, Kansas City HC Andy Reid isn’t sure what Kelce will do yet and mentioned how he told the tight end to relax after the Super Bowl as he did with everyone else on the team.

Kelce, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.126 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2016 season when he signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract extension.

He signed another four-year, $57.25 million extension in 2020. Kelce was due base salaries of $12 million and $16.25 million over the final two seasons of that deal.

In 2024, Kelce appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 97 receptions on 133 targets for 823 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more on Kelce as the news becomes available.