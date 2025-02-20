Travis Kelce Leaning Towards Returning In 2025?

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce just finished his age-35 season and posted his lowest yards in a season since his rookie year where he played just one game.

Following their Super Bowl loss, Kelce has been open about taking his time to determine whether he will return for another season. Dianna Russini of The Athletic said on the Rich Eisen Show that the feeling is he will return for another year.

“There’s definitely a sense that Travis is gonna try to play more,” Russini said. “I haven’t heard anyone say, ‘Yeah he’s really struggling with what he wants to do.’ It’s definitely leaning more towards [him returning], that can of course change… I think they feel pretty good that Travis has got a little bit more left in him.”

Kelce, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.126 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2016 season when he signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract extension.

He signed another four-year, $57.25 million extension in 2020. Kelce was due base salaries of $12 million and $16.25 million over the final two seasons of that deal.

In 2024, Kelce appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 97 receptions on 133 targets for 823 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more on Kelce as the news becomes available.