Trevor Lawrence Expected To Start For Jaguars In Week 13

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson announced Trevor Lawrence is expected to play in Week 13’s game against the Texans.

“He’s had a good week. Done some really good things this week. I would say as of right now, yes, he will play,” Pederson said, via Demetrius Harvey.

It’s a positive sign after Lawrence missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. Barring any setbacks, the quarterback will return for Sunday’s game.

Lawrence, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that included a $24,118,900 bonus and later signed him to a five-year, $275 million extension this past offseason.

In 2024, Lawrence has appeared in nine games and completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,004 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions to go along with 113 yards rushing and three touchdowns.