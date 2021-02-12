Trevor Lawrence Facing 4-5 Month Recovery Period Following Shoulder Surgery

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence told ESPN’s Rece Davis that he’s looking at a four to five-month recovery period following his upcoming shoulder surgery before he’s fully cleared.

“I think roughly – and obviously I’ve gotta continue to talk to the doctors and see how the rehab goes – but I think I can throw in 6-8 weeks after the surgery, start throwing again. And then looking at a 4-5 month full clearance,” Lawrence said, per Field Yates.

It’s worth mentioning that Lawrence is having surgery on his non-throwing shoulder to repair a labrum issue and he should be ready for training camp.

Lawrence has been the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft for well over a year now. Even so, Jordan Palmer, who is working with Lawrence, told Albert Breer of SI.com that the quarterback is throwing simply because he loves competing. “Reason he wants to throw is he loves ball and he has nothing to hide,” Palmer said. “‘They want me to throw, I’ll throw. Yeah, I’ll throw for everybody. Sounds great.’ For him, he could sit there and say, ‘I’m not doing it and here’s why.’ And you gotta understand where I’m coming from too, my brother [Carson] was the surefire No. 1 pick, no doubt, he played in the Senior Bowl and threw at the combine, because, ‘Give me a ball. I’d love to compete.’ I have nothing to hide. I love throwing.

Lawrence is and has been the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for well over a year now and it’s unlikely that this news will impact that.

Lawrence, 21, is considered by many to be the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. The expectation is that he’ll be the No. 1 overall pick, which is currently held by the Jaguars.

During his three-year college career, Lawrence completed 66.6 percent of his pass attempts for 10,098 yards (8.9 YPA), 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed 231 times for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns in 40 career games.

We’ll have more regarding Lawrence as the news is available.