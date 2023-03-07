“Truly 50/50” On Whether Giants Can Extend Daniel Jones By Deadline Today

According to Dianna Russini, the Giants are continuing to work on getting a long-term deal done with QB Daniel Jones before today’s deadline to use the franchise tag.

A source told her “it’s truly 50/50…if a deal isn’t struck by today’s deadline, he will be tagged.” Russini mentions talks have also stalled with RB Saquon Barkley, who is a candidate to get the tag if the Giants can extend Jones.

Ian Rapoport also reported this morning that the two sides negotiated late into Monday night, with talks getting “tense” at times.

The Giants and Jones’ new agents have been hammering away at a deal for about a week, including all the way through the Scouting Combine and again in New Jersey over the past 48 hours or so.

A gap still remains that needs to be bridged, however. Some reports indicate a deal is in the neighborhood of four years and $160 million, with one source telling ESPN, “A big number is on the table.”

Jones has reportedly been asking for more than $45 million a year on a long-term deal, far and away beyond what the Giants had initially been thinking for a long-term deal.

The franchise tag is worth $32.4 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Jones and the Giants will have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal, otherwise he has to play out the season on the tag.

Jones, 25, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Giants and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 120 rushing attempts for 708 yards (5.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.