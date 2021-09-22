Tua Tagovailoa Has Fractured Ribs, Won’t Play Week 3

Dolphins HC Brian Flores said further testing revealed QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs, so he will be out in Week 3, per Jeff Darlington.

Flores added Tagovailoa wanted to play against the Raiders but the team is holding him out for his own good.

“This is a tough kid. He wants to play. He’s trying to play. But we’re going to save him from himself,” Flores said via Darlington.

For now, Flores didn’t say if Tagavailoa would go on injured reserve, which would knock him out for three games. He labeled him as week-to-week with the injury, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Backup QB Jacoby Brissett will get the start against the Raiders this week.

Tagovailoa, 23, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract that included a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Tagovailoa has started two games and completed 17-31 pass attempts (54.8 percent) for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He’s also rushed for a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Tagovailoa as the news is available.